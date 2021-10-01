Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2025

Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market 2019

Border Gateway Protocols is a routing protocol that facilitates transferring of data or information across host or gateways; the host can be in same or different autonomous systems. Border Gateway Protocol is a kind of Path vector that maintains routes of various host/gateways and assist in routing decision making.

Rapid urbanization and raising usage of internet are coupled together to increase the demand for secure information transferring protocols, which is anticipated to be the major drivers for the market growth. For communicating purpose, companies are developing efficient IT infrastructure, this is one of the crucial factor for the development of the industry. On the other hand, complexity in installation of routing devices as well as high maintenance cost may act as a restraint for the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) market.

With emerging utility of smart devices over the recent years, number of connections to a particular network has risen. Technological advancement and changing lifestyles has encouraged consumers to use internet anywhere and anytime through various, resulting into higher usage of internet. Increase usage of internet is working as opportunity to expand the demand of routing devices .In the recent past, wireless network providers have been focused on covering the large public access areas, therefore to facilitate the demand IT infrastructure is required, which is directly influencing the growth of the industry.

In 2018, the global Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080566-global-border-gateway-protocol-bgp-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Aaya

Huawei

Polycom

Aruba

Dell

Alcatel-Lucent

Riverbed

Arista

Palo Alto Network

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Interior Border Gateway Protocol (IBGP)

Exterior Border Gateway Protocol (EBGP)

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

BFSI

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Energy

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Public Sector & Utilities

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4080566-global-border-gateway-protocol-bgp-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)