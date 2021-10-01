China, India and Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size, Growth, Trends, Share & Forecast 2017-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” China, India and Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the China, India and Southeast Asia and regional/market. The China, India and Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Automotive OEM telematics are preinstalled solutions installed in automobiles, which consist of telematics equipment, connectivity, and services. The services are provided either free of cost or on a subscription basis. Automotive manufacturers need to adhere to the safety standards defined by the governments of respective regions. The eCall system is one of the standard devices used in European vehicles for automatically dialing a helpline number and send location details in case of emergency. The European car manufacturing industry has been working in collaboration with connectivity device manufacturers and telecom service providers to offer connectivity solutions, which are as per the industry standards.

Ford Motors and BMW are the key leaders in the automotive OEM infotainment market. Harman has a Tier-1 supplier network in automotive OEM telematics services. Market giants, such as Ford, Toyota, and BMW, have consolidated their market position, hardware reliability, open platforms, and quality through various innovations in their services and extensive regional coverage.

Further, car manufacturers are focusing on providing faster communication tools for accessing large telematics codes.

Automotive OEM services have focused on fostering relationships with customers by improving services for a better user experience and launching new models, which are in compliance with the regulatory standards. Moreover, increase in collaborations between mobile network providers and automotive manufacturers to provide seamless telematics services to customers is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the telematics market in near future.

The market is divided on the basis of vehicle type, application, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger cars, two-wheelers, heavy commercial vehicles (HCV), light commercial vehicles (LCV), and medium commercial vehicles (MCV). Solutions and services are the two major application segments included in the scope of our study. Further, the market is analyzed based on regions such as China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Some of the significant players operating in the market include Verizon, Harman, TomTom, AT&T, Vodafone Group PLC, Ford Motors Co., BMW, Telefonica, MiX Telematics, and Trimble Navigation Limited.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the China, Japan, and Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the OEM telematics industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY VEHICLE TYPE

– Passenger Cars

– HCV

– LCV

– MCV

– Two-wheelers

BY APPLICATION

– Solutions

– Fleet Management

– Navigation & Location-based Solutions

– Infotainment

– Insurance Telematics

– V2V & V2I

– Tele-health Solutions

– Remote Alarm & Monitoring

– Remote Diagnostics

– Driver & Vehicle Performance Analytics

– Services

– Design & Consulting

– Integration & Deployment

– Maintenance & Training

BY REGION

– China

– India

– Southeast Asia

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.2.1. Primary research

1.2.2. Secondary research

1.2.3. Analyst tools and models

1.2.4. Market segmentation

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.1.1. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2014-2017*

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016 (%)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Government rules and regulations

3.5.1.2. Increase in fleet management

3.5.1.3. Safety and security

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Hacking

3.5.2.2. Non- availability of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity

3.5.2.3. Lack of awareness for advanced solutions such as telematics

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Boom in insurance sector

3.5.3.2. Data analysis

CHAPTER 4 CHINA, INDIA & SOUTH-EAST ASIA AUTOMOTIVE OEM TELEMATICS MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PASSENGER CARS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. HCV

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. LCV

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.5. MCV

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.6. TWO WHEELERS

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by country

Continue…

