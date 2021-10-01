China Water-based Paint Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the China Water-based Paint market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Water-based Paint market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Water-based Paint market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Water-based Paint development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Water-based Paint by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in China market include

AkzoNobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Henkel

Valspar

Jotun

RPM International

Nippon Paint

BASF

Chugoku

Hempel

Axalta

Sika

Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,

South China

East China

Southwest China

Northeast China

North China

Central China

Northwest China

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Natural Water – based Paint

Synthesis Water-based Paint

On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers

Marine

Containers

Offshore Constructions

Industrial

Others

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

