Chlor-Alkali Market 2027 Detailed Analysis & Focusing on Key Leaders Olin , Solvay S.A. , Tata Chemicals Limited , Occidental Petroleum , Axiall , AkzoNobel N.V.

Alkali in chemistry is a basic, ionic salt of alkaline earth metal chemical element or an alkali metal. Alkali is a base that gets dissolved in water easily. Chlor is applied in the names of chemical compounds in a combining form, and all these compounds have chlorine present in them. The chlor-alkali process is an industrial process for the electrolysis of sodium chloride. This process is used in the production of chlorine and sodium hydroxide, which are two chemicals used very commonly in the chemical industry. The chlor-alkali chemicals may also include potassium hydroxide and muriatic acid.

The economic development in developing countries like India and China is a significant factor driving the global chlor-alkali market. Along with that, an increase in the requirement from the automobile industry and construction sector, augmented use in pulp, food, and paper industry are several other factors fostering the growth of chlor-alkali market. However, excessive mercury and carbon emissions during the process hamper the growth of the market as they are severe threats to the environment. Technological improvement in the market resulting in less energy intensive and environmentally feasible process will serve as an opportunity for the growth of the chlor-alkali market in the near future.

Companies Covered in this Report

– Olin Corporation

– Solvay S.A.

– Tata Chemicals Limited

– Occidental Petroleum Corporation

– Axiall Corporation

– AkzoNobel N.V.

– Formosa Plastic Corporation

– Hanwha chemical corporation

– Tosoh Corporation

– Nirma Limited

Market Scope

The “Global Chlor-Alkali Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the chlor-alkali market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global chlor-alkali market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading chlor-alkali market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global chlor alkali market is segmented on the basis of product, application and geography. On the basis of product, the market classify into caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash. The market on the basis of application is broken into EDC/pvc, organic & inorganic chemicals,isocyanates, alumina, pulp & paper, water treatment, textiles, soaps & detergents, glass and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the chlor-alkali market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The chlor-alkali market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the chlor-alkali market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the chlor- alkali market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CHLOR ALKALI MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CHLOR ALKALI MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. CHLOR ALKALI MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CHLOR ALKALI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT

8. CHLOR ALKALI MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. CHLOR ALKALI MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. CHLOR ALKALI MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

