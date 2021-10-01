Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Global Industry Analysis 2019 – 2025

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) development in United States, Europe and China.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3517914-global-cloud-access-security-brokers-casbs-market-size

In 2017, the global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cloudlock

Imperva,Inc.

Bitglass

Ciphercloud

Netskope

Skyhigh Networks

ProductOffered

Cloudmask

Protegrity

Adallom

Perspecsys

Symantec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Security

Threat Protection

Control and Monitoring Cloud Services

Risk and Compliance Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Financial Industry

Traffic and Logistics

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3517914-global-cloud-access-security-brokers-casbs-market-size

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Data Security

1.4.3 Threat Protection

1.4.4 Control and Monitoring Cloud Services

1.4.5 Risk and Compliance Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Financial Industry

1.5.4 Traffic and Logistics

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size

2.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in China

7.3 China Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in India

10.3 India Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cloudlock

12.1.1 Cloudlock Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction

12.1.4 Cloudlock Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cloudlock Recent Development

12.2 Imperva,Inc.

12.2.1 Imperva,Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction

12.2.4 Imperva,Inc. Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Imperva,Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Bitglass

12.3.1 Bitglass Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction

12.3.4 Bitglass Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Bitglass Recent Development

12.4 Ciphercloud

12.4.1 Ciphercloud Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction

12.4.4 Ciphercloud Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Ciphercloud Recent Development

12.5 Netskope

12.5.1 Netskope Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction

12.5.4 Netskope Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Netskope Recent Development

12.6 Skyhigh Networks

12.6.1 Skyhigh Networks Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction

12.6.4 Skyhigh Networks Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Skyhigh Networks Recent Development

12.7 ProductOffered

12.7.1 ProductOffered Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction

12.7.4 ProductOffered Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ProductOffered Recent Development

12.8 Cloudmask

12.8.1 Cloudmask Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction

12.8.4 Cloudmask Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cloudmask Recent Development

12.9 Protegrity

12.9.1 Protegrity Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction

12.9.4 Protegrity Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Protegrity Recent Development

12.10 Adallom

12.10.1 Adallom Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction

12.10.4 Adallom Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Adallom Recent Development

12.11 Perspecsys

12.12 Symantec

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym