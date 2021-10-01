Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Global Industry Analysis 2019 – 2025
Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Industry
This report focuses on the global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cloudlock
Imperva,Inc.
Bitglass
Ciphercloud
Netskope
Skyhigh Networks
ProductOffered
Cloudmask
Protegrity
Adallom
Perspecsys
Symantec
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data Security
Threat Protection
Control and Monitoring Cloud Services
Risk and Compliance Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Financial Industry
Traffic and Logistics
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Data Security
1.4.3 Threat Protection
1.4.4 Control and Monitoring Cloud Services
1.4.5 Risk and Compliance Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Financial Industry
1.5.4 Traffic and Logistics
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size
2.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in China
7.3 China Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in India
10.3 India Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cloudlock
12.1.1 Cloudlock Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction
12.1.4 Cloudlock Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cloudlock Recent Development
12.2 Imperva,Inc.
12.2.1 Imperva,Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction
12.2.4 Imperva,Inc. Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Imperva,Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Bitglass
12.3.1 Bitglass Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction
12.3.4 Bitglass Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bitglass Recent Development
12.4 Ciphercloud
12.4.1 Ciphercloud Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction
12.4.4 Ciphercloud Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ciphercloud Recent Development
12.5 Netskope
12.5.1 Netskope Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction
12.5.4 Netskope Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Netskope Recent Development
12.6 Skyhigh Networks
12.6.1 Skyhigh Networks Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction
12.6.4 Skyhigh Networks Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Skyhigh Networks Recent Development
12.7 ProductOffered
12.7.1 ProductOffered Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction
12.7.4 ProductOffered Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 ProductOffered Recent Development
12.8 Cloudmask
12.8.1 Cloudmask Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction
12.8.4 Cloudmask Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cloudmask Recent Development
12.9 Protegrity
12.9.1 Protegrity Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction
12.9.4 Protegrity Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Protegrity Recent Development
12.10 Adallom
12.10.1 Adallom Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Introduction
12.10.4 Adallom Revenue in Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Adallom Recent Development
12.11 Perspecsys
12.12 Symantec
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
