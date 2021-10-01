Coal Bed Methane Market Has Been Segmented Based On Technology, Application, And Region – Analysis and Global Forecast to 2023

Global coal bed methane market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to ongoing natural gas pipeline projects and increasing benefits to coal mining industry. For instance, developing economy of countries like India is driving demand for new sources of energy and thus coal bed methane is expected to supplement the gas supply. These factors would drive the coal bed methane market in the coming years.

The global coal bed methane market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing adoption of coal bed methane as an alternative to electricity will lower the burden on the national power grids of developing countries. Market growth in this region can be attributed to countries such as China, Australia, and India are the key markets for cola bed methane in Asia Pacific. However, growing demand for sustainable fuel in the US and increased focus on reducing the reliance on conventional sources of natural gas would driver the coal bed methane market in the North America.

Key Players:

Essar Oil (India),

Reliance Power (India),

Halliburton (US),

Chevron (US),

BP (UK),

Weatherford (US),

Arrow Energy (Australia),

Blue Energy (Australia),

Conocophillips (US),

China United Coalbed Methane Co (China),

Encana Corporation (Canada),

Far East Energy Corporation (US),

Santos (Australia), and

Nexen Inc. (Canada)

Coal Bed Methane Market Segments Analysis:

Global coal bed methane market has been segmented based on technology, application, and region.

By Technology

Hydraulic Fracturing

Horizontal Drilling

CO2 Sequestration

By Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Transportation

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global coal bed methane market, tracking twp market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the coal bed methane market by its technology, application, and by region.

Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share of the global coal bed methane market in 2017. North America region has some major players from the oil & gas industry and growing demand for sustainable fuel in US and Canada. The coal bed methane market would be mainly driven by creased focus on reducing the reliance on conventional sources of natural gas. In addition, significant natural gas production in countries such as India, China, Saudi Arabia, and others would also have a positive impact on the growth of coal bed methane market during the forecast period.

