Cold Chain Monitoring Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Cold Chain Monitoring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 5790 million US$ in 2024, from 3610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cold Chain Monitoring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

IMC Group Limited

MadgeTech

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

ShockWatch

Global Cold Chain Solutions PTY LTD

Zebra

Tech Mahindra Limited

TeleSense

Controlant

Emerson

BT9 Ltd

Digi

Tinytags

Jointech ShenZhen Joint Technology CO.,LTD

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sensors and Data Loggers

RFID Devices

Telemetry and Telematics

Networking Devices

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

Food and beverages

Chemicals

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cold Chain Monitoring Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sensors and Data Loggers

1.2.2 RFID Devices

1.2.3 Telemetry and Telematics

1.2.4 Networking Devices

1.2.5 On-premises

1.2.6 Cloud-based

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

1.3.2 Food and beverages

1.3.3 Chemicals

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IMC Group Limited

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cold Chain Monitoring Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IMC Group Limited Cold Chain Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 MadgeTech

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cold Chain Monitoring Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 MadgeTech Cold Chain Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ELPRO-BUCHS AG

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cold Chain Monitoring Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Cold Chain Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 ShockWatch

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cold Chain Monitoring Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 ShockWatch Cold Chain Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Global Cold Chain Solutions PTY LTD

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cold Chain Monitoring Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Global Cold Chain Solutions PTY LTD Cold Chain Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Zebra

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cold Chain Monitoring Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Zebra Cold Chain Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Tech Mahindra Limited

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cold Chain Monitoring Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Tech Mahindra Limited Cold Chain Monitoring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

