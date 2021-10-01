Contract Logistics Market to Grow at 5+% CAGR to Reach US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 Led by Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CEVA Logistics AG

Global contract logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017 to US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2018 and 2025.

Latest market study on “Contract Logistics Market to 2025 by Type (Outsourcing and Insourcing); Services (Transportation, Warehousing, Packaging Processes and Solutions, Distribution, Production Logistics, and Aftermarket Logistics); and End- user (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, High- Tech, Industrial, Pharma & Healthcare, and Retail); – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the contract logistics market is estimated to reach US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 from US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

This report provides in depth study of “Contract Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Contract Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:- Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System Ltd, Geodis, Neovia Logistics Services, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, and Ryder System.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Contract Logistics Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Contract Logistics Market by monitoring platforms, aircraft types, fit types, installation types and geography from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Contract Logistics Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

The advent of internet had taken global business markets by storm at the start of the 21st century. Countries and regions that realized its potentials have made most of the business opportunity provided by the internet and have been successful in improving their economies. With the rollout of internet, different business models were created and e- commerce is one such example. The E- commerce industry gathered pace in the early part of this decade with advancements in the internet infrastructures & speed, as well as increasing smartphones and internet penetration among the users. E- commerce sparked an upheaval in the consumers buying behavior and also changed the ways in which businesses interact with each other. As the global e- commerce market is heating up, varying buying patterns and trends have been observed in different countries of the region with regards to the product category preferred for online purchase.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Contract Logistics Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Contract Logistics Market through the segments and sub-segments.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report segments the global contract logistics market as follows:

Global Contract Logistics Market – By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

Global Contract Logistics Market – By Services

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes and Solutions

Distribution

Production Logistics

Aftermarket Logistics

Others

Global Contract Logistics Market – By End- User

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer

High-Tech

Industrial

Pharma & Healthcare

Retail

Others

Global Contract Logistics Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of SAM

