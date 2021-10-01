Current and Future Scope of Semiconductor Lasers Market | Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to Reach US$ 8.8 BN | Industry Forecast Report 2022

The Global Semiconductor Lasers Market Size Is Estimated To Reach $8.8 Billion By 2022 From $5.5 Billion In 2015, Growing At A Cagr Of 6.9% From 2016 To 2022. Laser Is Produced Through The Optical Amplification, Which Is Done On The Basis Of Stimulated Emission Of Electromagnetic Radiation. In Semiconductor Laser, This Optical Amplification Is Achieved Through An Active Semiconductor Element.

The Increased Demand Of Semiconductor Lasers In Healthcare Segment Has Fueled Its Global Market Growth. Primarily, Their Adoption In Medical Sector Is Escalated Due To Its High Efficiency, Economical Cost, And Compact Size.

A Semiconductor Laser Is Less Damaging Than X-Ray Therapy And Surgery. This Is Also A Major Factor Which Attracts Medical Sector Toward Semiconductor Lasers.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Asml Holdings N.V.

Coherent Inc.

Newport Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Trumpf Gmbh + Co. Kg

Axcel Photonics Inc.

Ipg Photonics Corporation

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.

Key Supporting Factors Which Is Driving The Growth In Global Semiconductor Lasers Market Include Rise In Demand Of Semiconductor Lasers In Defense Sector, Increased Usage In Medical Sector, Dedicated Assembly, And Low Tolerance For Packaging Error. However, Reliability Issues And Complexities In Testing Processes Are Major Factors That Is Hampering The Market Growth. Although, Increase In Demand Of Data Storage Where Semiconductor Lasers Are Used Largely Opening New Opportunities For The Players Operating In The Market.

Semiconductor Lasers Market Is Segmented Based On Type Fiber Optic Lasers (Fol) Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (Vcsel), Compact Disc Lasers (Cdl), High Power Diode Lasers (Hpdl), Red Lasers, Violet Lasers, Green Lasers, And Blue Lasers. Based On End User, It Is Segmented Into Optical Storage Devices Lithography, Healthcare, Defense And R&D, Sensors, Display, Printing, Communication, And Industrial. By Geography, It Is Analyzed Across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And Lamea.

Potential Benefits for Stakeholders

This Report Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Semiconductor Lasers Market, Along With The Current Trends And Future Estimations To Identify Lucrative Marketing And Investment Opportunities.

It Elucidates On The Key Drivers, Opportunities, And Restraints That Shape The Market Along With Their Impact Analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Highlights The Potency Of Buyers And Suppliers That Participate In This Market To Facilitate Better Decision Making For Stakeholders And Strengthen Their Supplier And Buyer Networks.

Semiconductors Laser Market Key Segmentation

The Market Is Segmented Based On Type, End User Application, And Geography.

By Type

Fiber Optic Lasers (Fol)

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (Vcsel)

Compact Disc Lasers (Cdl)

High Power Diode Lasers (Hpdl)

Red Lasers

Violet Lasers

Green Lasers

Blue Lasers

By End User Application

Optical Storage Devices Lithography

Healthcare

Defense And R&D

Sensors

Display

Printing

Communication

Industrial

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Uk

France

Russia

Germany

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

