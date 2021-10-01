Data Center Busway Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2023- Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, EAE, Honeywell, Vertiv, Delta Group, Vass Electrical Industries, WETOWN Electric, Anord Mardix

Data Center Busway is generally used in the connection between the transformer and the power distribution cabinet, and from the power distribution center (the cabinet) to the power supply system in which the load is trunked (power supply and distribution, trunk power transmission, Distribution, At the same time, it is equipped with units such as inlet box and plug-in switch box and protection functions such as overload, short circuit, leakage and under voltage. Applicable to AC frequency 50HZ, system current level is usually 100 ~ 5000A, rated voltage 400 ~ 1000V, protection grade IP40 ~ IP65, according to the number of conductors are equipped with three-phase four-wire system and three-phase five-wire system (additional independent PE row, plus some manufacturers provide aluminum alloy casings for the overall grounding PE form).

Busway provides flexible power distribution solutions for a variety of applications where change and adaptation are important. There is a basic fitting to meet every application need and products are designed to provide an economical system, yet meet the specifications which are the most important. Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is the backbone of data centers and are deployed for the smooth working of servers and other networking devices. Moreover, the cost of UPS is significantly higher than any other data center power products. Furthermore, most datacenters use smart UPS systems, battery monitoring devices, and intelligent Power Distribution Systems (PDU) to reduce the PUE ratio. Thus, increasing penetration of these new devices is expected to boost the demand for UPS over the forecast period.

UEC, ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, EAE, Honeywell, Vertiv, Delta Group, Vass Electrical Industries, WETOWN Electric, Anord Mardix, TAIAN-ECOBAR TECHNOLOGY (TET), DBTS Industries Sdn Bhd, Natus, PDI



