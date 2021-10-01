DCIM (Data center infrastructure management) Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution Type, Application and Industry

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “DCIM (Data center infrastructure management) Market’ ’the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Report Description:

Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) is the convergence of IT and building facilities functions within an organization. The goal of a DCIM is integration of information technology and facility management disciplines to centralize monitoring, management and intelligent capacity planning of a data center’s critical systems. DCIM is achieved by use of specialized software, sensors and real-time monitoring and management platform for all interdependent systems across the infrastructure.

Various companies are opting for DCIM solutions to increase the efficiency and for energy management. For quick deployment and disaster recovery several big companies like Google and IBM have developed mobile solutions that can be installed and made operational in very short time. Data Security Regulations by Government, Cost reduction are expect to drive this market whereas high cost of deployment is the major restraint.

“Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of Data Center Infrastructure Management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Data Center Infrastructure Management market with detailed market segmentation by Solution Type application, Industry Vertical, and geography. The global Data Center Infrastructure Management market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in Data Center Infrastructure Management market.

The List of Companies

Cisco Systems

2. Sun Microsystems

3. Bull

4. IBM

5. Schneider-Electric

6. HP

7. ZTE Corporation

8. Fiber Home Technologies Group

9. Huawei

10. Google

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Data Center Infrastructure Management market based Solution Type application, Industry Vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Data Center Infrastructure Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Data Center Infrastructure Market Landscape Data Center Infrastructure Market – Key Industry Dynamics Data Center Infrastructure Market Analysis –Global Data Center Infrastructure Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – By Solution Type Data Center Infrastructure Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -By Application Data Center Infrastructure Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – By Industry Vertical Data Center Infrastructure Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Data Center Infrastructure Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

