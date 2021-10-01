Detailed Examination of the Agricultural Fumigants Market 2019: By Top Leading Vendors like

A fumigant is any volatile and poisonous substance used for killing insects, nematodes, and other plants or animals that may damage stored or cultivated agricultural produce, clothing, nursery stocks, and houses. Agricultural fumigants are used for crops such cereals, grains, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, and vegetables. Soil fumigants are spread or sprayed over the area to be cultivated for working into the soil to control weeds, nematodes, and other disease causing fungi. Compounds commonly used as fumigants include methyl bromide, phosphine, and metam sodium, among others. Agricultural fumigants are utilized before and after harvesting to protect the agricultural produce from pest, soil insects, nematodes, and rodents.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The agricultural fumigants market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high usage of the product in cereal production and storage coupled with increased focus for reducing post-harvest losses. Advancements in storage technology and changing farming practices and an increasing insect population due to climate change further fuels the growth of the agricultural fumigants market. However, residue accumulation during fumigation and stringent government regulations are some factors hampering the growth of the agricultural fumigants market. Nonetheless, developing countries are expected to offer good growth opportunities for the agricultural fumigants market during the forecast period.
Companies Covered in this Report
1. ADAMA Ltd.
2. AMVAC Chemical Corporation
3. Arkema Group
4. BASF SE
5. Isagro SpA
6. LANXESS AG
7. Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.
8. Solvay SA
9. Syngenta AG
10. UPL
MARKET SCOPE
The “Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of agricultural fumigants market with detailed market segmentation by product type, crop type, pest control method, form, application, and geography. The global agricultural fumigants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading agricultural fumigants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global agricultural fumigants market is segmented on the basis of product type, crop type, pest control method, form, and application. By product type, the market segments are methyl bromide, phosphine, chloropicrin, metam sodium, 1, 3-dichloropropene, and others. Based on crop type, the market is segmented as fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, and oilseeds & pulses. The market by pest control method is segmented as vacuum chamber fumigation, tarpaulin fumigation, structural fumigation, non-tarp fumigation, and others. By form, the market is classified as solid, liquid, and gas. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as soil and warehouse.
REGIONAL FRAMEWORK
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global agricultural fumigants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The agricultural fumigants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
The report analyzes factors affecting agricultural fumigants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the agricultural fumigants market in these regions.
Table of Contents
1. INTRODUCTION
2. KEY TAKEWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. AGRICULTURAL FUMIGANTS MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. AGRICULTURAL FUMIGANTS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
6. AGRICULTURAL FUMIGANTS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
7. AGRICULTURAL FUMIGANTS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT TYPE
8. AGRICULTURAL FUMIGANTS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CROP TYPE
9. AGRICULTURAL FUMIGANTS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PEST CONTROL METHOD
10. AGRICULTURAL FUMIGANTS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FORM
11. AGRICULTURAL FUMIGANTS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
12. AGRICULTURAL FUMIGANTS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
13. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
14. AGRICULTURAL FUMIGANTS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES