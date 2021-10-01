Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market Projected to Register 7.9% CAGR to 2022 – Texas instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson controls international PLC, Sony Corporation, Honeywell International

The global distributed temperature sensing (DTS) market was valued at $486 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $819 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Distributed temperature sensing (DTS) is a real-time temperature measurement technique that provides continuous monitoring for the entire length of the cable covering all the critical measurement points. A DTS system was mainly developed for the oil & gas industry to assist reservoir engineers in optimizing the monitoring techniques. The growth of DTS market is attributed to the increase in safety norms and supportive government policies across different regions. Furthermore, high demand from oil & gas applications coupled with high reliability and wide coverage of DTS systems is expected to fuel the market growth significantly. However, technical awareness about sensor cables and high implementation costs may have an adverse effect on the growth of this market. Increasing subsea operations in the oil & gas industry provide numerous growth opportunities to the DTS market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

STMicroelectronics N.V.

NXP semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Texas instruments Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Johnson controls international PLC

Sony Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

The global DTS market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, operating principle, and application. Based on fiber type, the market is bifurcated into single-mode fiber and multimode fiber. Based on the operating principle, it is segmented into optical time domain reflectometry (OTDR) and optical frequency domain reflectometry (OFDR). Based on application, it is divided into oil & gas production, power cable monitoring, pipeline surveillance, fire detection, renewable energy, and other applications. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the DTS market include STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Atmel Corporation, Texas instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson controls international PLC, Sony Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global DTS market, along with current trends and future estimations to identify lucrative investment opportunities.

Key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that impact the market are analyzed.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers & suppliers to facilitate better decision-making for stakeholders and strengthen their supplier & buyer networks.

Market estimation of geographical regions is based on the current market scenario and future trends.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY FIBER TYPE

Single-Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

BY OPERATING PRINCIPLES

Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)

Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)

BY APPLICATION

Oil & Gas Production

Power Cable Monitoring

Pipeline Surveillance

Fire Detection

Environmental monitoring

Renewable Energy

Other Applications (Process Monitoring and Sewer Monitoring)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

