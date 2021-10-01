DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market to reach 21+% of CAGR by 2027 with Leading Players – Thermo Fisher, Qiagen, Beijing Genomics Institute, PerkinElmer, F.Hoffman-La Roche, Agilent Technologies, Eurofins Scientific

Next-generation sequencing (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing. NGS enables rapid sequencing of the base pairs in DNA samples. NGS is driving discovery and enabling the future of personalized medicine, genetic diseases, and clinical diagnostics. Key factors driving the growth of DNA next generation sequencing market are, increase in cancer prevalence, rise in funds and grants, focus of industry players and various meetings, conferences, workshops The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the DNA next generation sequencing market. These stakeholders include healthcare institutes, research institutes, infusion pumps product manufacturers and vendors, research consulting firms, service or product providers, distributors and others.

According to a new market research study titled DNA Next Generation Sequencing Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application and End User, the global DNA next generation sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 22,716.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,898.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global DNA next generation sequencing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global DNA next generation sequencing market, based on the product was segmented as, platforms, services and consumables. In 2017, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, as they are being used at numerous stages of DNA sequencing, which include sample generation, storing the samples and its purification, preparation of the library and quantification, and PCR amplification.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the DNA next generation sequencing market by product, application, end user, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall DNA next generation sequencing market.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates DNA next generation sequencing market dynamics effecting the DNA next generation sequencing market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The company players are indulged into development of novel and innovative products to cater the demands of users in the DNA next generation sequencing market. For instance, in December, 2018, Illumina, Inc. launched new high-density genotyping array, the Infinium Global Diversity Array. This new array was developed through All of Us Research Program. The array allows the program to complete genotyping and sequencing for all 1 million or more people who participate in the program.

