Electrostatic Precipitator Market Size To Expand at a CAGR Of 4.00% During 2018 – 2023 | MRFR

Market Research Future has published a research report on Electrostatic Precipitator Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023. The report provides current and future industry analysis, scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. The global Electrostatic Precipitator Market is expected to grow at 4.00% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023.

Electrostatic Precipitator Market Key Companies Studied In This Research Report Are:

The key players of the global Electrostatic Precipitator market are Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (US), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan), Babcock & Wilcox (US), AMEC Foster Wheeler (UK), Thermax Global (India), Ducon Technologies (US), Fujian Longking (China), Hamon Group (Belgium), and Trion (US), among others.

Electrostatic Precipitator Market Synopsis:

Electrostatic precipitator uses electrostatic charges to separate particles from a dirty gas stream. Moreover, it is designed to trap and remove the dust particles from the exhaust gas stream in the industries such as chemical, paper, and power, among others. The global Electrostatic Precipitator market is projected to grow at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to growing environmental concerns. For instance, in October 2016, Manila Declaration on Health and Environment was signed in order to commit and take the action to address environment and health in the context of the sustainable development goals.

Electrostatic precipitator is a particle control device used in industries in order to minimize air pollution. It uses electrical forces to move the particles out of the flowing gas stream and onto collector plates. There are various component of an electrostatic precipitator including inlet, insulator chamber, collecting rapping, inspection door, screw conveyor, rapper drive station, among others. Moreover, it is designed to trap and remove the dust particles from the exhaust gas stream in the industries such as chemical, paper, and power, among others.

Electrostatic Precipitator Market Segmentation:

Global electrostatic precipitator market has been segmented based on type, component, end-user, and region.

By Type

Dry ESP

Wet ESP

By Component

Hardware

Software & Services

By End-User

Power

Metals

Cement

Chemicals

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global Electrostatic Precipitator market in 2017. Increasing air pollution due to particulate emission, growing industrialization, and presence of many thermal power plants will drive the demand for electrostatic precipitator in Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, increasing implementation of electrostatic precipitators in industries such as steel, cement, and chemical in the Asian region is also going to drive the market for electrostatic precipitator.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Electrostatic Precipitator market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Electrostatic Precipitator market by its type, component, end-user, and region.

