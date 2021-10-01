Formic Acid Market Growth Report 2019: Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Production Types, Consumption, Export and Import till 2027

The Research begins with the Overview of Global Formic Acid Market Analysing Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers. The Research also provide Information about Manufacturers, Market Competition, Cost, Market Effect Factors with Market Forecast (2019-2027). This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

Formic acid is a colorless and volatile organic acid that occurs naturally in the fruit of the soaptree and ants. It is a by-product formed in the atmospheric oxidation of turpentine. Formic acid is most prominently used as a preservative and acts as an antibacterial agent in livestock feed. It is produced by hydrolysis of methyl format, and the other important method is acidolysis of formate salts.

Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Anhui Asahikasei Chemical Co., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Feicheng Acid Chemicals Co.,, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, HELM AG, LUMITOS AG, Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Perstorp

On the basis of Grade: 75%, 80%, 85%, 94% and 99%.

On the basis of the Application: Agriculture, Leather tanning, Rubber, Chemical & pharmaceuticals, Textile dyeing & finishing

