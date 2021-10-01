Formwork – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2025

Global Formwork Industry

This report studies the global Formwork market status and forecast, categorizes the global Formwork market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BEIS

PERI

Doka

ULMA

Acrowmisr

PASCHAL

Strabag

Acrow

NOE

RMD Kwikform

Alsina

Intek

Zulin

Hankon

Faresin

Waco International

Taihang

MFE

Interfirm

Mascon

GCS

Mesa Impala

MEVA

Condor

Pilosio

Urtim

Lahyer

Alpi SEA

Wall-Ties & Forms

Xingang Group

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Engineered Formwork

Traditional Timber

Re-usable Plastic

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Buildings

Transportation

Industrial Facilities

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Formwork capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Formwork manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Formwork are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Formwork Manufacturers

Formwork Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Formwork Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Formwork market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Formwork Market Research Report 2018

1 Formwork Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Formwork

1.2 Formwork Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Formwork Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Formwork Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Engineered Formwork

1.2.4 Traditional Timber

1.2.5 Re-usable Plastic

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Formwork Segment by Application

1.3.1 Formwork Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Buildings

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Facilities

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Formwork Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Formwork Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Formwork (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Formwork Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Formwork Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Formwork Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Formwork Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Formwork Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Formwork Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Formwork Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Formwork Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Formwork Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Formwork Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Formwork Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Formwork Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Formwork Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Formwork Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Formwork Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Formwork Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Formwork Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Formwork Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Formwork Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Formwork Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Formwork Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Formwork Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Formwork Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Formwork Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Formwork Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Formwork Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Formwork Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Formwork Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Formwork Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Formwork Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Formwork Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Formwork Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)