Frequency Converter 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

This report analyzes the global frequency converter market by type (static and rotary), by end-user (aerospace & defense, power & energy, process industry, traction, oil & gas, and marine/offshore), region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global frequency converter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global frequency converter market include:

Piller Group GmbH (Germany)

• ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

• Power Systems & Controls Inc (USA)

• Danfoss (Denmark)

• Aplab Ltd. (India)

• General Electric Company (USA)

• Sinepower (Portugal)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Magnus Power Pvt. Ltd. (India)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of type, the global frequency converter market has been categorized into the following segments:



• Static

• Rotary

On the basis of end-user, the global frequency converter market has been categorized into the following segments:

Aerospace & Defense

• Power & Energy

• Process Industry

• Traction

• Oil & Gas

• Marine/Offshore

On the basis of region, the global frequency converter market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Frequency Converter Market, By Type

5 Global Frequency Converter Market, By End User

6 Regional Market Analysis

7 Competitive Analysis

