Global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Market Segments, Trends, Opportunities and Industry Key Players – Progressive, Vodafone, Allstate, TomTom | 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Progressive, Vodafone, Allstate, TomTom” To Its Research Database

Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Market 2019-2025

Description: –

The usage-based insurance for automotive is a method to calculate the insurance premium. The amount of insurance premium is decided on the basis of a driving score which is calculated by considering factors such as vehicle usage, location, speeding, braking, cornering, night driving, and distracted driving. Based on the driving score, automotive insurance providers offer a discount on the insurance premium.

Scope of the Report:

Ambiguity over regulations and legislative environments are acting as a restraint for the usage-based insurance market as usage-based insurance providers need to plan new product for different states with in a country.

In 2018, the global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) development in United States, Europe and China.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4000406-global-automotive-ubi-usage-based-insurance-market-size

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Progressive (US)

Vodafone (UK)

Allstate (US)

Octo Telematics (UK)

TomTom (Netherlands)

Allianz (Germany)

AXA (France)

Liberty Mutual (US)

Verizon (US)

Sierra Wireless (Canada)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

Market segment by Application, split into

HEV

PHEV

BEV

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4000406-global-automotive-ubi-usage-based-insurance-market-size

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

1.4.3 Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

1.4.4 Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 HEV

1.5.3 PHEV

1.5.4 BEV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Progressive (US)

12.1.1 Progressive (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Introduction

12.1.4 Progressive (US) Revenue in Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Progressive (US) Recent Development

12.2 Vodafone (UK)

12.2.1 Vodafone (UK) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Introduction

12.2.4 Vodafone (UK) Revenue in Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Vodafone (UK) Recent Development

12.3 Allstate (US)

12.3.1 Allstate (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Introduction

12.3.4 Allstate (US) Revenue in Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Allstate (US) Recent Development

12.4 Octo Telematics (UK)

12.4.1 Octo Telematics (UK) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Introduction

12.4.4 Octo Telematics (UK) Revenue in Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Octo Telematics (UK) Recent Development

12.5 TomTom (Netherlands)

12.5.1 TomTom (Netherlands) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Introduction

12.5.4 TomTom (Netherlands) Revenue in Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 TomTom (Netherlands) Recent Development

12.6 Allianz (Germany)

12.6.1 Allianz (Germany) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Introduction

12.6.4 Allianz (Germany) Revenue in Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Allianz (Germany) Recent Development

12.7 AXA (France)

12.7.1 AXA (France) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Introduction

12.7.4 AXA (France) Revenue in Automotive UBI (Usage-based Insurance) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 AXA (France) Recent Development

Continued…...

For Detailed Report Visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4000406-global-automotive-ubi-usage-based-insurance-market-size

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)