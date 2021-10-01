Global Box Office Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Box Office Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Box Office Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A box office is the place where tickets to events – such as movies or theatrical plays – are sold, although today the term is most often used in the film industry as an indicator of the success of a movie. Box office revenue is the amount of money raised by ticket sales; a movie that “does well at the box office” attracts many people and generates a good amount of revenue. In the United States, box office data is closely monitored and reported for the domestic market (U.S. and Canada) and on a global basis.

The global film industry is primarily driven by innovations where there is continuous demand for new and innovative content and high-quality overall film viewing experience. This has led the box office market to implement several technological advancements, where the vendors are striving to offer the viewers better movie experience in terms of video and audio quality. 4D is a popular technology where some of the most popular Hollywood movies like Avatar and Kung Fu Panda were screened using this technology. The audience were able to experience visual effects such as breeze, smell, bumps and vibrations during action sequences, providing them an enhanced theater experience. Also, the introduction of technologically advanced IMAX theatres has enabled the distributors to earn more revenue with high ticket prices, resulting in the overall growth of the box office market in the coming years.

The US accounted for the largest market share in 2015 and dominated the box office market globally. Much of the region’s growth is due to the large number of movies released every year in the country.

Global Box Office market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Box Office.

This report researches the worldwide Box Office market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Box Office breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

20th Century Fox

Paramount Pictures

Sony Pictures

Universal Studios

Walt Disney

Warner Bros

Market by Product Type:

Adventure

Action

Comedy

Drama

Thriller

Romantic Comedy

Horror

Market by Application:

Film

Theatre Show

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Box Office status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Box Office development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Box Office :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

