Global E-book Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023
Global E-book Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of E-book in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global E-book market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Amazon
Apple
McGraw Hill
Sybex
Beacon Press
Adobe Press
John Wiley & Sons
Penguin Group
Blackwell Science
Random House
Springer
Bertelsmann
Sony
IReader Technology
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Ebook Reader
Smart Phone
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of E-book for each application, including
Hardware App
Online Store
Other
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global E-book Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
1 Report Overview
1.1 Definition and Specification
1.2 Report Overview
1.2.1 Manufacturers Overview
1.2.2 Regions Overview
1.2.3 Type Overview
1.2.4 Application Overview
1.3 Industrial Chain
1.3.1 E-book Overall Industrial Chain
1.3.2 Upstream
1.3.3 Downstream
1.4 Industry Situation
1.4.1 Industrial Policy
1.4.2 Product Preference
1.4.3 Economic/Political Environment
1.5 SWOT Analysis
5 Market Performance for Manufacturers
5.1 Global E-book Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018
5.2 Global E-book Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018
5.3 Global E-book Price (USD/Unit) of Manufacturers 2013-2018
5.4 Global E-book Gross Margin of Manufacturers 2013-2018
5.5 Market Concentration
12 Market Forecast 2019-2024
12.1 Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD), Market Share and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.1.1 Global E-book Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Regions 2019-2024
12.1.2 Global E-book Sales (K Units) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.1.3 Asia-Pacific E-book Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.1.4 Asia-Pacific E-book Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.1.5 Europe E-book Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.1.6 South America E-book Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.1.7 Middle East and Africa E-book Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.2 Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) by Types 2019-2024
12.2.1 Overall Market Performance
12.2.2 Ebook Reader Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.2.3 Smart Phone Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.2.4 Other Sales (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.3 Sales by Application 2019-2024
12.3.1 Overall Market Performance
12.3.2 Hardware App Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.3.3 Online Store Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.3.4 Other Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024
12.4 Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit
12.4.1 Global E-book Price (USD/Unit) Trend 2019-2024
12.4.2 Global E-book Gross Profit Trend 2019-2024
Continued…………………….
