Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Scope of the Report:

USA mainly imports Galvanized Steel wire, the US mainly imports Galvanized Steel Wire from China, China is the largest source of imports for the United States. The suppliers in the USA market include Davis, Artsons, Seal Wire, King Steel Corporation, Hua Yuan, TianZe, Shanxi Broadwire, HF-WIRE, TianYang, and others.

In 2015, the sales of Galvanized Steel wire in the USA market was about 190.3 K MT, and in 2016, the sales of Galvanized Steel wire in the USA market was about 200.6 K MT, the main source of US imports are China , Mexico, India and others.

In 2015, the revenue of Galvanized Steel wire in the USA market was about 124.77 million USD, and in 2016, the revenue of Galvanized Steel wire in the USA market was about 129.79 million USD.

The worldwide market for Galvanized Steel Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Galvanized Steel Wire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.