Global HFO Refrigerant Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The HFO stands for Hydrofluoroolefin. HFOs have comparatively lesser adverse effect on the climate as compare to that of the other refrigerants such as that of HFC, HCFC and CFC. There are three types of HFOs i.e. R-1234yf, R-1234ze, R-1234zd. Higher rate of urbanization, rising income and changing lifestyles are driving the market as the demand for the consumer product is at an all-time high in the developing nations. The other factors that drives the markets are adverse climatic effects related to that of CFC, HFC and HCFC. The global warming potential of HFO refrigerant is negligible as that of HFC, HCFC and CFC.

The global HFO refrigerant market has been segmented based on, refrigeration type, and by application. Based on refrigeration type the market has been bifurcated R-1234yf, R-1234ze & R-1234zd. Based on the application the HFC market has been bifurcated as by the refrigeration and air conditioning market. The above two applications are being further segmented as domestic, commercial, transportation and the industrial applications.

Geographically, the HFO market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World., Asia Pacific and the rest of the world market is considered to be the fastest growing market globally. There are several factors that leads the market growth of the market as well as restraining the market such a strict rules and regulation.

The Key Players in the HFO market Include A-Gas, GTS SPA, Harp International Ltd., The Linde Group, Quimobasicos SA de CV, Zhejiang Yonghe Refrigerant Co. Ltd., Climalife Groupe Dehon, Honeywell, Dupont. These are the key strategic players of HFO refrigerant market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global HFO refrigerant market is segmented on the basis of, refrigerant type, by application and regional outlook.

Global HFO Refrigerant Market Research and Analysis, By Refrigerant type

Global HFO Refrigerant Market Research and Analysis, By Application

Global HFO Refrigerant Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORTS COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global HFO Refrigerant

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global HFO Refrigerant

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global HFO Refrigerant

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

2.4. HISTORICAL ANALYSIS

2.5. PORTER’S FIVE ANALYSIS

3. REFRIGERATION MARKET AT A GLANCE

4. MARKET DETERMINANT

4.1. MOTIVATORS

4.1.1. HIGHER RATE OF URBANIZATION IN APAC HAS LED TO HIGHER DEMAND FOR CONSUMER PRODUCT

4.1.2. RISING AWARENESS REGARDING HARMFUL EFFECTS OF CFC, HFC AND HCFC

4.1.3. RISING COLD CHAIN MARKET SUCH AS COLD STORAGE

4.2. RESTRAINTS

4.2.1. REGULAR CHANGES IN THE CHOICE OF ALTERNATIVE REFRIGERANT

4.2.2. STRICT REGULATION OF THE GOVERNMENT RELATED TO THE ENVIORNMENTAL IMPACT OF REFRIGERANT

4.2.3. HIGH COST OF REFRIGERANT

4.3. OPPORTUNITIES

4.3.1. NEW ADVANCEMENT IN REFRIGERATION AS IN CREATING OF BLENDS

4.3.2. PHASE OUT POLICY OF HFC WILL EVENTUALLY INCREASE THE CONSUMPTION OF HFO MARKET IN FUTURE.

5. MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1. GLOBAL HFO MARKET, BY REFRIGERANT TYPE

5.1.1. R-1234YF

5.1.2. R-1234ZE

5.1.3. R-1234ZD

5.2. GLOBAL HFO MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.2.1. REFRIGERATION

5.2.1.1. DOMESTIC

5.2.1.2. COMMERCIAL

5.2.1.3. TRANSPORTATION

5.2.1.4. INDUSTRIAL

5.2.2. AIR-CONDITIONING

5.2.2.1. DOMESTIC

5.2.2.2. COMMERCIAL

5.2.2.3. TRANSPORTATION

5.2.2.4. INDUSTRIAL

5.2.2.5. OTHERS(STATIONARY AIR-CONDITIONING, MOBILE AIR CONDITIONING)

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. STRATEGY ANALYSIS

6.2. RECENT DEVELOPMENT

6.3. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

7. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

7.1. NORTH AMERICA

7.1.1. UNITED STATES

7.1.2. CANADA

7.2. EUROPE

7.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

7.2.2. FRANCE

7.2.3. GERMANY

7.2.4. ITALY

7.2.5. SPAIN

7.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

7.3. ASIA PACIFIC

7.3.1. INDIA

7.3.2. CHINA

7.3.3. JAPAN

7.4. REST OF THE WORLD

8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. A-GAS

Continued…….

