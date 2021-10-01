Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the K-12 Testing and Assessment market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete K-12 Testing and Assessment market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

An increasing use of technology in the teaching process encourages educational institutions to collect and track grades, attendance details, scores, and demographics to help students improve their learning process. At present, there is a noted improvement in the type of knowledge gained by students through the mobile and cloud technology, and Big Data analytics. The entire process of imparting education has become more systematic.

E-learning is utilized by public K-12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.

In 2018, the global K-12 Testing and Assessment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global K-12 Testing and Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Testing and Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CogniFit

Edutech

ETS

MeritTrac

Pearson Education

Scantron

CORE Education and Consulting Solutions

Literatu

Proprofs QuizMaker

UMeWorld

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Curriculum-Based Testing

Non-Curriculum-Based Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the K-12 Testing and Assessment Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the K-12 Testing and Assessment Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the K-12 Testing and Assessment Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global K-12 Testing and Assessment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the K-12 Testing and Assessment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of K-12 Testing and Assessment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

