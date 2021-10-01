MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global MRAM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) is a type of memory technology that uses electron spin to store information. This memory type can replace DRAM and SRAM and has the potential to become the universal memory. MRAM combines the densities of storage memory with the speed of SRAM and is nonvolatile and power efficient. Due to the rising demand for fast, low power consuming, scalable, and nonvolatile memory devices, the global market for MRAM will grow in the future. MRAM has features of both static random-access memory (SRAM) and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM). Thus, it is useful in designing flexible circuits for different devices.

On account of the rising demand for fast, scalable, low power consuming, and non-volatile memory devices, especially in the automotive, enterprise storage, and aerospace and defense sectors, the global market for magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) is likely to gain significant impetus over the forthcoming years. MRAM is a type of nonvolatile memory that utilizes magnetic charges for storing data instead of electric charges as in the case of DRAM and SRAM technologies. MRAM offers the added advantage of higher density in terms of writing and reading speed. In addition, MRAM retains the data even when turned off and consumes less amount of electricity, unlike DRAM and SRAM.

The key players covered in this study

Avalanche Technology

Crocus Nanoelectronics

Everspin Technologies

CANON ANELVA

Cobham

Crocus Technology

FUJITSU

Honeywell

SK Hynix

Spin Transfer Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Toggle MRAM

STT-MRAM

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Enterprise storage

Consumer electronics

Robotics

Aircraft and defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

