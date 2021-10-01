Global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Evonik, Arkema, EMS-Grivory and UBE Industries are the world leading manufacturers of Polyamide 12. Evonik and Arkema have facilities in Germany and France. EMS-Grivory’s plant is in Switzerland and UBE produces Polyamide 12 in Japan. Europe, USA and Japan are the main manufacturing area of Polyamide 12.

In 2016, Europe is the largest production area of PA 12 with 67794 MT or 76.43% in share. The USA and Japan each took 13.51% and 10.07% of total production share.

Europe is also the largest consumption area of PA 12 in 2016 with 30467 MT or 34.35% in share. North America, China and Japan are other major consumption regions. They each took 23.35%, 15.67% and 9.21% of total consumption share.

The worldwide market for Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 1690 million US$ in 2024, from 1360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.