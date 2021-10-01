Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market is Anticipated to Flourish at a CAGR of 10.8% by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market is expected to mask a CAGR of 10.8% during the projected period. The market of vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) is majorly driven on the back of factors such as growing health awareness amongst the population across the globe. Population across the globe is strongly participating in sports and athletic activities, which is augmenting the need for additional vitamins and dietary supplements. This factor is expected to bolster the growth of vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market in upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type of Nutritional Supplements

– Herbal Supplements

– Vitamins

– Multivitamins

– Single-Vitamin Dietary Supplements

– Minerals

– Amino Acids

– Enzymes

– Other Nutritional Supplements

By End Users

– Infants

– Athletes

– Gymnasts/Body builders

– Old-aged

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Amway

– Abbott Laboratories

– Glanbia

– Archer Daniels Midland

– GlaxoSmithKline

– DuPont

– Cargill

– Lonza Group

– Sunopta

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market

3. Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type of Nutritional Supplements

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type of Nutritional Supplements

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type of Nutritional Supplements

10.4. Herbal Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Vitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1. Multivitamins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2. Single-vitamin Dietary Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Minerals Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Amino Acids Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Enzymes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Other Nutritional Supplements Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (VDS) Market Segmentation Analysis, By End users

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End users

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End users

11.4. Infants Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Athletes Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Gymnasts/Body builders Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Old-aged Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

