Growth of 5G Network Equipment Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

Global 5G Network Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

5G also referred as 5th generation wireless systems, are enhanced wireless network advancements positioning them in 2018 and later. On the other hand, early inclusion of organizations in the market could profit them from numerous points of view and network equipment makers would have created mature products before the business arrangement of 5G starts.

There has been an extensive growth in the use of smartphones across the globe. This is also a result of the growing dependency of people on smartphones and the internet to undertake their daily chores. The growing number of internet users is also a result of decreasing internet prices and increasing adoption of IoT and other smart technologies.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market with a market valuation of over US$ 10,300 Mn by the end of 2025. In terms of growth rate, Europe is expected to be the most attractive region in the global 5G network equipment market. The research report indicates that Europe is projected to register a growth rate of 65% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

This report studies the 5G Network Equipment Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

In 2018, the global 5G Network Equipment market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global 5G Network Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G Network Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Samsung Electronics

Qualcomm Technologies

Huawei Technologies

NEC Corporation

Nokia

ZTE Corporation

Cisco Systems

CommScope

Ericsson

Airspan Networks

Hitachi

Qorvo

Equinix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Macro Cell

Small Cell

RRU

AAU

RF Filter

BBU

Phase Shifters

Energy Supply Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Sector

Non-Retail Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global 5G Network Equipment report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the 5G Network Equipment Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 5G Network Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the 5G Network Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of 5G Network Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

