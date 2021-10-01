Healthcare CMO Market to Explore 12.2% of CAGR by 2027 with $223,355.6 Million Revenue Growth covering Recipharm AB, Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Almac Group

According to a new market research study titled ‘Healthcare CMO Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service and Geography. The global healthcare CMO market is expected to reach US$ 223,355.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 80,479.4 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global healthcare CMO market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

The growth of the healthcare contract manufacturing organizations market is growing owing to the advantages offered by the contract manufacturing companies. These companies provides services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device companies. For the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies the CMO offers various beneficial services right form the producing of small quantities of materials for R&D purposes, larger amounts for clinical study and eventually large-scale production for commercialization. On the other hand the CMO helps medical devices companies meet the rising demands from the customers. The companies invest majorly on the R&Ds with the aim of delivering high quality and innovative products to the market. The rising demands for the healthcare products such as medicines, vaccines, diagnostics devices, implants and other therapeutic medicines and devices are likely to drive the contract manufacturing. Therefore, owing this factor the market for the healthcare CMO is likely to significantly in the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Mergers and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global healthcare CMO industry. Few of the recent market consolidations are listed below

2018: In October, 2018, Recipharm acquired Sanofi’s inhalation contract manufacturing business including a manufacturing facility located in Holmes Chapel, UK to expand its full service offering to include specialist, in-demand capabilities.

2017: In February, 2017, Catalent Pharma Solutions acquired Accucaps Industries Limited to expand Softgel development and manufacturing capabilities and capacity in Canada.

2015: In May 2015, Lonza and Nikon signed a collaboration in the field of cell and gene therapy manufacturing in Japan.

HEALTHCARE CMO – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Service

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Manufacturing Final Dosage Form Manufacturing Packaging

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Services Outsourcing Design Device Manufacturing Final Goods Assembly



