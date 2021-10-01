Hybrid Cloud Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2018-2025 | Key Players include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc.VMware, Inc., Rackspace Inc.

Overview of Hybrid Cloud Market

According to a recent report titled, Hybrid Cloud Market by Component, Service Model, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, the global hybrid cloud market was valued at $36,138 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $171,926 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Shift in preference toward hybrid cloud, growth in digital disruptions, increased adoption of hybrid cloud in IT service management (ITSM) models, and growth in demand for scalable, agile, and cost-efficient cloud computing solutions majorly contribute toward the growth of the market. However, workload complexities in the hybrid cloud environment and security issues are expected to hamper the market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Rackspace Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell EMC

IBM Corporation (International Business Machines)

Google LLC

Verizon Enterprise

Cisco Systems, Inc.t

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Hybrid Cloud market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2018-2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Component

Solutions

Hardware

Software

Services

By Service Model

Software as a service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a service (PaaS)

By Oeginazation Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium enterprises

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Government

Media & entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD HYBRID CLOUD MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD HYBRID CLOUD MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD HYBRID CLOUD MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

