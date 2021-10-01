Hybrid Cloud Market Analysis and Growth during the Forecast Period 2018-2025 | Key Players include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc.VMware, Inc., Rackspace Inc.
Overview of Hybrid Cloud Market
According to a recent report titled, Hybrid Cloud Market by Component, Service Model, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, the global hybrid cloud market was valued at $36,138 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $171,926 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018 to 2025.
Shift in preference toward hybrid cloud, growth in digital disruptions, increased adoption of hybrid cloud in IT service management (ITSM) models, and growth in demand for scalable, agile, and cost-efficient cloud computing solutions majorly contribute toward the growth of the market. However, workload complexities in the hybrid cloud environment and security issues are expected to hamper the market growth.
The Major players reported in the market include:
Microsoft Corporation
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
VMware, Inc.
Rackspace Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Dell EMC
IBM Corporation (International Business Machines)
Google LLC
Verizon Enterprise
Cisco Systems, Inc.t
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Hybrid Cloud market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2018-2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Component
Solutions
Hardware
Software
Services
By Service Model
Software as a service (SaaS)
Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)
Platform as a service (PaaS)
By Oeginazation Size
Large enterprises
Small and medium enterprises
By Industry Vertical
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
BFSI
Retail
Government
Media & entertainment
Transportation & Logistics
Manufacturing
Others
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD HYBRID CLOUD MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD HYBRID CLOUD MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD HYBRID CLOUD MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
