Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2023

Expanded cyber attacks and developing system security dangers in the modern industrial era is requiring an appropriation of advanced industrial control system (ICS) security arrangements. The global ICS security market was esteemed at USD 11.20 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to observe a compound yearly development rate of 6.81% amid the conjecture time frame (2018-2023). While ICS turns out to be progressively powerful with mix of cutting edge innovations, it is likewise getting exposed to new dangers. Such cyber attacks can harm the industrial activities at an abnormal state. The global ICS security market was valued at USD 11.20 Bn in the year 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global ICS security market is segmented on the basis of its solution, system type, service, vertical and regional demand. Based on its solution, the market is segmented into Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Firewall, Data loss prevention, Antivirus. On the basis of its system type, the market is bifurcated into DCS, SCADA, PLC, Others. Based on its service, the market is divided into Communication Services, Risk Management, Change in Management, Managed Support, Others. On the basis of its vertical, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Food & Beverage, Transportation, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global ICS security market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Belden Inc., BAE Systems, ABB and Fortinet, Inc, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global ICS security market.

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4041876-global-industrial-control-system-ics-security-market-research

