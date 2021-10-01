Industry Control and Factory Automation Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts

The industrial control and factory automation market has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years owing to the significant advancements in the electronics and semiconductor industry.Rising implementation of industrial robots and increasing usage of enabling technologies in the manufacturing sector is anticipated to drive the industry control and factory automation market in the coming years. Significant capital investments for establishing an error-free automation system and industrial control is anticipated to pose a big challenge in the growth of the industry control and factory automation market. Further, demand for safety compliance solutions is expected to provide significant opportunities for the players operating in the industry control and factory automation market.

The report includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the industry control and factory automation market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Ametek Inc.

Bosch Automation

General Electric Co

Honeywell International

Mitsubishi Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The global industry control and factory automation market is segmented on the basis of component, and application. Based on component, the industry control and factory automation market is segmented into industrial robots, machine vision, control valves, field instruments, human-machine interface, industrial pc, sensors, and industrial 3D printing. On the basis of application, the industry control and factory automation market is segmented into power, automotive, printing and packaging, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, textile, chemical, plastics, food processing, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS).

The report analyzes factors affecting the industry control and factory automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industry control and factory automation in these regions.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Industry Control and Factory Automation Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Industry Control and Factory Automation Market Analysis- Global Analysis Industry Control and Factory Automation Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Component Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Repair Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Industry Control and Factory Automation Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

