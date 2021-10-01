IoT in Elevators Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2024 | ThyssenKrupp AG, KONE Corporation, Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Elevator

Global IoT in Elevators Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

IoT-enabled elevators utilize artificial intelligence for enabling transportation of passengers and commodities vertically.The major growth driver of the global IoT in elevators market in the future is the growing demand for safe and power-efficient technology options by the construction sector.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT in Elevators market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ThyssenKrupp AG, KONE Corporation, Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Elevator

This study considers the IoT in Elevators value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IoT in Elevators market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IoT in Elevators market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IoT in Elevators players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT in Elevators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IoT in Elevators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global IoT in Elevators Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IoT in Elevators by Players

4 IoT in Elevators by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global IoT in Elevators Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ThyssenKrupp AG

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 IoT in Elevators Product Offered

11.1.3 ThyssenKrupp AG IoT in Elevators Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ThyssenKrupp AG News

11.2 KONE Corporation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 IoT in Elevators Product Offered

11.2.3 KONE Corporation IoT in Elevators Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 KONE Corporation News

11.3 Otis Elevator Company

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 IoT in Elevators Product Offered

11.3.3 Otis Elevator Company IoT in Elevators Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Otis Elevator Company News

11.4 Schindler Group

