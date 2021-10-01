Logistics Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023
Logistics
Logistics involve planning, controlling, and delivering the physical flow of goods from one point to another to meet customer satisfaction.
Technavio s analysts forecast the global logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global logistics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of logistics across end-user industries including manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverages, and others.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
C.H. Robinson
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post DHL Group
DSV
Kuehne + Nagel
UPS
Market driver
Growing long-term projects creating sustainability in the logistics industry
Market challenge
Operational difficulties due to increasing government regulations
Market trend
Emergence of blockchain technology
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Automotive Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Consumer goods Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Emergence of 5PL model in supply chain
Growing focus on IoT and truck platooning to increase efficiency
Emergence of blockchain technology
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Continued .
