Meat substitutes Market 2025 : Global Trends, Technology Growth, Demand Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Overview and Top Key Amys Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, Garden Protein International

The global meat substitute market size was valued at $7.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Meat is an excellent source of protein but contains high level of cholesterol and saturated fats. Individuals who consume it on a regular basis are more prone to develop health problems such as obesity and atherosclerosis.

Meat substitutes are products that resemble actual meat in terms of taste, flavor, and appearance, but are healthier as compared to meat. Such products are increasingly being used as substitutes for regular meat and meat products. They are primarily composed of ingredients such as soy, wheat, and others. Tofu is amongst the most popular meat substitute and is widely used as an alternative for pork, chicken, beef, and other meats. Europe and North America are amongst the biggest markets of meat substitutes; however Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market.

Amys Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, Garden Protein International, Inc., Meatless B.V., Quorn Foods, Vbites Food, Ltd., Morningstar Farms, MGP Ingredients, and Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited.

Rise in obesity rates all over the world and increase in health problems such as heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and others have led to increase in number of health conscious individuals worldwide. Per-capita consumption of meat has witnessed a decline, especially in developed economies in the recent past. Food products that are high in nutritional value and have similar taste and texture as that of meat gain prominence among consumers. Other factors that drive the meat substitute market growth are innovative product launches by players operating in the market and attractive marketing and positioning strategies. However, a variety of low-cholesterol meat products available in the market including lean meats, pose a threat to the industry.

The market is segmented based on product type, source, category, and region. The segments based on product type include meat substitutes prepared from tofu, tempeh, textured vegetable protein (TVP), quorn, seitan, and others. Based on source, the market is classified into soy, wheat, mycoprotein, and others (pea protein, rice protein, and other sources). Textured vegetable protein and tofu are amongst most popular ingredients used for the preparation of soy-based meat substitutes. Seitan is commonly used for the preparation of wheat-based meat substitutes. Market segmentations based on category include frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable meat substitutes. To gain a comprehensive understanding, the market scenario is analyzed across key geographic regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global meat substitute industry.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that assists in evaluating the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the meat substitute market is provided.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

