MEDICAL BILLING OUTSOURCING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Medical Billing Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Billing Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Medical Billing Outsourcing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3417726-global-medical-billing-outsourcing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The key players covered in this study

Claimcare

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Covance

CureMD

GeBBS Healthcare

Genpact

HCL Technologies

Healthcare Administrative Partners

ICON Medical Billing

INFINIT Healthcare

Infosys

Invensis

Kareo

Mba Healthgroup

Millensys

Mphasis

Outsource Management Group

Parexel International

Quintiles

TCS

Vee Technologies

WNS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In-House

Outsourced

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Physician Offices

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3417726-global-medical-billing-outsourcing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 In-House

1.4.3 Outsourced

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Physician Offices

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Claimcare

12.1.1 Claimcare Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Medical Billing Outsourcing Introduction

12.1.4 Claimcare Revenue in Medical Billing Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Claimcare Recent Development

12.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions

12.2.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Medical Billing Outsourcing Introduction

12.2.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Revenue in Medical Billing Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Recent Development

12.3 Covance

12.3.1 Covance Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Medical Billing Outsourcing Introduction

12.3.4 Covance Revenue in Medical Billing Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Covance Recent Development

12.4 CureMD

12.4.1 CureMD Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Medical Billing Outsourcing Introduction

12.4.4 CureMD Revenue in Medical Billing Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 CureMD Recent Development

12.5 GeBBS Healthcare

12.5.1 GeBBS Healthcare Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Medical Billing Outsourcing Introduction

12.5.4 GeBBS Healthcare Revenue in Medical Billing Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 GeBBS Healthcare Recent Development

12.6 Genpact

12.6.1 Genpact Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Medical Billing Outsourcing Introduction

12.6.4 Genpact Revenue in Medical Billing Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Genpact Recent Development

12.7 HCL Technologies

12.7.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Medical Billing Outsourcing Introduction

12.7.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Medical Billing Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Healthcare Administrative Partners

12.8.1 Healthcare Administrative Partners Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Medical Billing Outsourcing Introduction

12.8.4 Healthcare Administrative Partners Revenue in Medical Billing Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Healthcare Administrative Partners Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

Contact Information:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)