Metagenomics Market to Grow $314.3 Million by 2027 with Leading Players – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Perkinelmer

Global metagenomics market, based on the product was segmented into instruments and software and consumables. In 2017, the consumables segment held a largest market share of 62.0% of the metagenomics market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to extensive research and availability of the consumables by various players. Furthermore, the instruments segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Metagenomics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application, and Geography. The global metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 314.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 165.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global metagenomics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Key market players of Metagenomics market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., and Illumina Inc., F. Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc. among others. The market players are indulged into bringing new products to the market to keep to the pace of the competitive market nature. For instance, in June 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., announced the launch of its new Invitrogen TaqMan & SYBR Green Fast Advanced Cells-to-CT Kits, further strengthening its line of RNA Cells-to-CT products. With the Fast Advanced Cells-to-CT Kits, researchers will experience a faster reverse transcriptase reaction and have access to a qPCR master mix system fully optimized to improve sensitivity to detect rare transcripts. Additionally, in August 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced launch of the new version of its chromatography data system that will help to export lab files in the Allotrope Data Format

The report analyzes factors affecting metagenomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key metagenomics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the metagenomics market by type and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

Key Benefits-