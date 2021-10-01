MHealth Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global MHealth Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 101 with table and figures in it.

MHealth (also written as m-health) is an abbreviation for mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers and PDAs, and wearable devices such as smart watches, for health services, information, and data collection.

With more than 7 Billion mobile network subscriptions worldwide, the mobile communications sector is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. Healthcare is no exception to this trend.

As healthcare service providers seek to maximize their patient outreach while minimizing costs, many view mobile healthcare (or MHealth) as the solution to improve healthcare cost-efficiency. mHealth refers to the usage of mobile communications technology and devices to enhance access to healthcare information, improve distribution of routine and emergency health services, and provide diagnostic services.

North America is currently the top dog in the mHealth market, but it has predicted that Europe and Asia Pacific are likely to surpass North America to lead the market with a share of 28% during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global MHealth market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global MHealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study:

Philips Healthcare

iHealth

LifeWatch

Samsung

Apple

Sanofi

Boston Scientific

Omron Healthcare

Bayer Healthcare

Masimo

Xiaomi

HUAWEI Technologies

Nike

AirStrip

AliveCor

ATï¼†T

Athenahealth

CardioNet

Fitbit

Qualcomm

Medtronic

Market analysis by product type

Blood glucose meters

BP monitors

Pulse Oxymetry

Neurological monitoring devices

Apnea and sleep monitors

Wearable fitness sensor device and heart rate meters

Others

Market analysis by market

Cardiovascular diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory diseases

Neurological diseases

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global MHealth report:

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MHealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the MHealth development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of MHealth are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

