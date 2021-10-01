MICE Industry Report – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, to 2023

The MICE industry consists of organizers and suppliers that manage and deliver meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and other related events held to achieve a range of professional, business, cultural, or academic objectives. The activities of the MICE industry play a key role in the future growth for businesses, cities, destinations, and other covered spectrums. Organizers of MICE events also provide other creative services that include show displays, directional signage, banners, kiosks/exhibit space, event photography, and AV/technical production; and event marketing and sponsorship management, group air fulfillment, on-site event logistics and staffing, supplier management, virtual meetings, and risk management services.

The growth of the MICE industry is driven by the surging presence of corporate industries, due to the massive increase in business activities such as client meetings, brand promotions, employee training activities & others. Moreover, rise in government initiatives to promote SMEs and liberalization of market entry to increase FDIs are anticipated boost the growth further. Other significant factors that promote the growth of the market are change in lifestyle of business travelers to seek leisure trips, rapid urbanization, and industrial growth. Moreover, infrastructural development and continuous technological advancements fuel the growth. However, high cost associated with MICE events and uncertain global geopolitical conditions hamper market growth. Factors such as investments in infrastructural development and technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The global MICE industry is segmented based on event type into meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions. The market is analyzed based on four regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA to understand its regional trends. The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the market. Key players operating in the global MICE industry are also profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.

The major players profiled in the report are as follows:

Questex, LLC

CWT Meetings & Events

IBTM Events

BCD Meetings and Events

Capital Travel and Events

CiEvents

Conference Care Ltd.

The Freeman Company

ATPI Ltd.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the MICE Industry with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Event Type

Meetings

Incentives

Conventions

Exhibitions

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

OTHER KEY PLAYERS*

Grass Roots Meetings & Events

THE MICE Agency

FCM Travel Solutions

MICE Service GmbH

Kuoni Global Travel Services

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary Research

1.3.2. Primary Research

1.3.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year, 2014-2017*

3.2.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development, 2014-2017* (%)

3.2.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company, 2014-2017*

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYERS POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rapid Growth in Travel & Tourism Industry

3.5.1.2. Increase In Globalization Of Businesses

3.5.1.3. Rapid Increase in SMEs

3.5.1.4. Rise in Disposable Income

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Growth in Geopolitical and Social Uncertainties

3.5.2.2. High Operational Cost Associated with MICE Events

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological Advancements

3.5.3.2. Infrastructural Investment

3.5.4. Key Trends

3.5.4.1. The Rise of Social Media

3.5.4.2. Tailor-Made Experiences

3.5.4.3. Pre/Post Connections

3.5.4.4. Shift Towards Virtual and Augmented Elements

3.5.4.5. Non-Traditional Event Spaces

CHAPTER 4 MICE INDUSTRY, BY EVENT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. MEETINGS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, By Country

4.3. INCENTIVES

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, By Region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, By Country

4.4. CONVENTIONS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, By Region

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, By Country

4.5. EXHIBITIONS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, By Region

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, By Country

Continued…

