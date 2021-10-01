Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) Market 2022 Foreseen to Witness Striking Development with Top Industry Players Profile as Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ST Microelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Denso

The global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market was valued at $13.0 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $26.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2016 to 2022.

MEMS is used to fabricate sensors such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, inertial modules, pressure sensors, and microphones, which are applicable in smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics devices.

High adoption in smartphones, rapid growth in portable electronic market, increase in popularity of Internet of Things (IoT), and rise in demand in automation industry is driving the market growth. MEMS technology has witnessed increased use by sensor manufacturing companies to fabricate a wide range of sensors, owing to its advantages such as low power consumption, small size, and high precision. Further, product launch, partnerships, agreement, and strategic investments are anticipated to be the most effective ways for semiconductor companies to gain maximum market share in emerging markets.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013095



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Avago Technologies (Broadcom Ltd.)

Denso Corporation

Hewlett Packard Corporation

Knowles Corporation (Knowles Electronics Holdings, Inc.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.)

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ST Microelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

The increased utilization of MEMS-based sensors in consumer electronic products and healthcare equipment are accelerating the market growth. For instance, MEMS-based accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and speedometer are extensively incorporated in smartphones. Furthermore, smartphone manufacturers upgrade their products to incorporate new MEMS devices to gain a competitive advantage over other players, which consecutively drives the growth of overall MEMS market.

The global MEMS market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into sensors (gyroscopes, accelerometers, pressure sensors, inertial combos, microphones, magnetometers, and others) and actuators (inkjet systems, optical MEMS, oscillators & resonators, microfluidic bio-chips, RF MEMS, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and telecommunication. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the MEMS market include Analog Devices, Inc., Avago Technologies (Broadcom Ltd), Denso Corporation, Hewlett Packard Corporation, Knowles Corporation (Knowles Electronics Holdings, Inc.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.), Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ST Microelectronics N.V., and Texas Instruments Inc.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global MEMS market, along with current trends and future estimations to identify lucrative investment opportunities

Key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that impact the market are analyzed.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers & suppliers to facilitate better business decisions for stakeholders and strengthen their supplier & buyer networks.

Market estimation of geographical regions is based on the current market scenario and future trends.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013095

MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY TYPE

Sensors

Gyroscopes

Accelerometers

Pressure Sensors

Inertial Combos

Microphones

Magnetometers

Others (Environment and Optical Sensors)

Actuators

Inkjet Systems

Optical MEMS (Projection Systems, Autofocus, Micromirror, and Micro-displays)

Oscillators & Resonators

Microfluidic Bio-chips

RF MEMS

Others (PIR and Thermopiles, Microbolometers, and Digital Compasses)

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: sale[email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876