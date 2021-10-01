Mobile Banking Market Demand and Key Players by 2024: Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank, MyBank

Global Mobile Banking Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Banking market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Mobile banking is a system developed by financial institutions that allow the customers to conduct certain financial transactions through their mobile. mobile banking was nothing but a SMS banking service. Recent advent of smartphones has changed the scenario and now mobile banking is a web-based service provided through mobile web. Mobile banking must not be confused with other features such as mobile wallet that allow transactions through mobiles at the point of sale. Rising adoption of Smartphones and technological advancements are primary driving factors for this market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank, MyBank (Alibaba Group), Holvi Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), Hello Bank, Koho Bank, Rocket Bank, Soon Banque, Digibank, Timo, Jibun, Jenius, K Bank, Kakao Bank, Starling Bank, Tandem Bank

This study considers the Mobile Banking value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Business

Personal

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Banking market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobile Banking market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Banking players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Banking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Banking submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

