Mosquito Repellent Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the outstanding players Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings , Godrej Household Products , SC Johnson & Sons , Dabur International, Jyothi Laboratories, Enesis Group, Coghlans Ltd., Qua

Premium Market Insights has Published New Market Research Report on – “Mosquito Repellent Market – Global Industry Share, Size, Overview, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2019 – 2027.”

Wide variety of chemical and natural ingredient based mosquito repellents are being used to keep the mosquitoes away and prevent mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, and others. Popularly used chemical ingredients in the preparation of mosquito repellents include diethyl carbonate, ethyl hexane diol, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET), and diethyl phthalate. Moreover, natural substances such as Lemon Eucalyptus Oil, Lavender, Cinnamon Oil, Soybean Oil and others are used in herbal repellents. Adoption of such natural ingredients based mosquito repellents is increasing to avoid problems such as skin rashes, allergies and others.

Get Sample Copy of ” Mosquito Repellent Market ” Report @ www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012732

Top Key Players of this Report

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Godrej Household Products Ltd.

SC Johnson & Sons Inc.

Dabur International

Jyothi Laboratories

Enesis Group

Coghlans Ltd.

Quantum Health

PIC Corporation

The world mosquito repellent market is expected to register notable growth in the near future attributed to rise in incidence of mosquito-borne diseases and global warming, which facilitates breeding of mosquitoes. Other factors that drive the market are rising health awareness, government initiatives for mosquito control, and affordable cost of repellents. However, presence of toxic chemicals, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products causes ill effects on health, which is likely to restrain the growth of this market.

The report segments the world mosquito repellent market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into spray, coil, cream & oil, mat, vaporizer and other products. According to the channels of distribution, the market is classified into large retail stores, small retail stores, specialty stores and online distribution channel. Geographic breakdown of the market includes North America (US, Canada & Mexico), Europe (Western Europe, Russia & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India & Rest of APAC), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa & Rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world mosquito repellent market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Geographically, the market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Western Europe, Russia & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India & Rest of APAC), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa & Rest of LAMEA)

Analysis of value chain is conducted for better understanding of the role of intermediaries.

SWOT analysis highlights the internal and external environment of the leading companies for current strategy formulation.

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report @ www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012732

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD MOSQUITO REPPELENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD MOSQUITO REPPELENT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 6 WORLD MOSQUITO REPELLENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]