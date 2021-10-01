NGS-Based RNA-Seq Market is reaching 19+% of CAGR by 2027 with Leading Players – Pacific Biosciences of California, F, Hoffman-La Roche, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Oxford Nanopre Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Qiagen

According to a new market research study titled ‘NGS- Based RNA- Seq Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Technology, Application and End User, the global NGS- based RNA- seq market was valued at US$ 1,240.87 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn by 2027. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018- 2027.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global NGS- based RNA- seq market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

In recent years the advancements in the next generation sequencing such as paired-end (PE) sequencing has led to produce twice the number of the reads for the same time during the library preparation. The technique involves sequencing at both the ends of DNA fragments in library and aligning the forward and reverse reads as read pairs. The techniques has also enabled sequences aligned more accurate read alignment and the ability to detect indels, which is not possible with single read data. The most recent and liked technique by the researchers is paired-end approach.

In addition, the advancement in the field of molecular biology has equally enhanced the sequencing procedures. Many industry players have come up with innovative NGS technology in last few years. For instance, Pacific Biosciences with Sequel, and Oxford Nanopore with PromethION. Additionally, three advances NSG systems that dominate the market includes Roche GS FLX (454), Illumina HiSeq 2000 (Solexa) and AB SOLiD (Agencourt).

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002556

Strategic Insights

Product & service launch/update and partnerships, agreements & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global NGS-based RNA sequencing industry. Few of the strategic developments made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: In January, Illumina, Inc. launched iSeq 100 Sequencing System that delivers exceptional data accuracy, at a low capital cost, making Illumina technology available to virtually any lab.

2018: In September, QIAGEN N.V. and NeuMoDx Molecular, Inc. entered into a partnership to commercialize two new fully integrated systems for automation of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing.

2017: In May, QIAGEN N.V. and Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. entered into a partnership to accelerate local adaptations, development and commercialization of the GeneReader NGS System in the rapidly growing clinical and clinical research markets in China.

The growth in the adoption of the next generation sequencing is rising, recently in few years, next generation sequencing price have reduced greatly. For instance, first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$ 3billion in 2001 and it took approximately 15 years for its completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduces to US$1,000 and the process requires less number of days. The cost of sequencing was approximately US$ 3 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and as the development in the technologies as increased the prices of sequencing has decreased to US$ 5,000 in 2012. Major market players such as Illumina and Roche have introduced breakthrough technologies that have enabled in the cost and time reduction in the sequencing. Moreover, the increase in the service provider companies have entered the market and they are offering next generation sequencing in cheaper cost.

Browse Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/ngs-based-rna-seq-market

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com