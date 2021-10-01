Oncology Information System Market is estimated to reach $3,755 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.5% | Accuray Incorporated, Bogardus Medical Systems, Cerner, CureMD

The report on “Oncology Information System Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Oncology information systems is a software that is used to manage extensive cancer patient data and oversee procedures associated with oncology care. The advantages of using oncology information systems such as cost-saving, future-proofing, and environment-friendly, has increased the pressure on healthcare organization to upgrade their procedure from paper-based to paperless systems. The global oncology information systems market was valued at $2,247 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $3,755 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.5% 2016 to 2022.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Accuray Incorporated, Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CureMD Corporation, Elekta AB, Flatiron Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, RaySearch Laboratories AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

The global oncology information systems market is segmented based on products and services, applications, end user, and geography. Based on products and services, it is classified into software and services. Software segment is further bifurcated into patient information systems and treatment planning systems. Services are further segmented into consulting/optimization services, implementation services, and post-sale and maintenance services. Based on applications, it is categorized into radiation, medical, and surgical oncology. Based on end users, it is bifurcated into hospitals and oncology clinics, and research centers. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market growth is attributed to the surge in prevalence of cancer and technological advancements in oncology information systems, and the increase in disposable income among these patients. The benefits of using oncology information systems over conventional methods of record maintenance and treatment procedures, and rise in the healthcare expenditure are expected to increase the demand for these systems, thus fueling the market growth. However, dearth of healthcare IT professionals and high costs associated with oncology information systems are expected to hamper the growth.

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations provided are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product, sleep disorder, and geography.

In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

