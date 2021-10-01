Online On-demand Home Services Market is Expected to Mask a CAGR of 38.6% During 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Online On-demand Home Services Market – By Type (Cellular, Non-Cellular) By Services (Food, Retail, Beauty, Pest Control, Painting, Medical Services, Maintenance, Others) and Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Online On-demand Home Services Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Online On-Demand Home Services Market is expected to mask a CAGR of 38.6% during the projected period. The market of online on-demand home services is majorly driven on the back of growing e-commerce industry. Name any product or services, everything is available through online channels. Further, busy lifestyle and rapid urbanization across the globe are two major factors that are expected to escalate the growth of global online on-demand home services market in upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of online on-demand home services market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Cellular

– Non-Cellular

By Services

– Food

– Retail

– Beauty

– Pest Control

– Painting

– Medical Services

– Maintenance

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Lula

– Handy

– Hello Alfred

– Helpling

– YourMechanic

– Zaarly

– Fantastic Services

– Jiffy

– Serviz

– Housejoy

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

