Out of Band Authentication Market 2019: Remarking Enormous Growth with Recent Trends & Demand by Top Key Players: CA Technologies, Censornet, Early Warning Services, Deepnet Security, Gemalto N.V., Securenvoy, Strike Force Technologies, Telesign

Many of the consumers depend on the internet for transactions that has majorly heightened the frequency of cyber-attacks. Organizations, in order to counter this are implementing various authentication methods including hardware one-time-passwords (OTP) tokens, phone-based authentication, software OTP tokens, and others, for making online transactions safer. Out-of-band (OOB) authentication is a technique that uses two different simultaneously working networks for verification. This system offers added protection against unauthorized access and prevents the incidents of hacking and frauds.

Increase in the volume of online transactions paired with the rising concerns regarding increase of advanced threat have propelled the growth of out of band authentication market. However, factors including high product association costs impede the market growth to a considerable extent.

The “Global Out of Band Authentication Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the out of band authentication industry with a focus on the global out of band authentication market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global out of band authentication market with detailed market segmentation by solution, end user, and geography. The global out of band authentication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the out of band authentication market.

Leading Out of Band Authentication Market Players: CA Technologies, Censornet Ltd., Early Warning Services, LLC, Deepnet Security, Gemalto N.V., Securenvoy Ltd., Strike Force Technologies, Inc., Telesign, Symantec Corporation, and Vasco Data Security International, Inc., among others.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Out of Band Authentication Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Out of Band Authentication Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Out of Band Authentication Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Also, key Out of Band Authentication market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Report Highlights:

– The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

– Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

– Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

– Key developments and strategies observed in the market

– Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

– In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments