Parking Management Market is Expected to Mask a CAGR of 9.9% During 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Parking Management Market – By Parking Site (On Street, Off Street), By Automation Level (Partially Automated, Fully Automated) By Application (Government, Commercial, Transport Transit), By Solution, By Component and Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Parking Management Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global parking management market was totaled at USD 3.9 Billion in 2016. The market is expected to thrive at a notable CAGR of 9.9% over the projected period. Growing vehicle density on roads owing to rapid urbanization, rising disposable income of the consumers and other reasons, the need of parking management system is getting strong across all regions. Advancements in parking management system such as automation and other IoT enabled system are expected to bolster the growth of market in upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of parking management market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Parking Site
– On Street
– Off Street
By Automation Level
– Partially Automated
– Fully Automated
By Application
– Government
– Commercial
– Transport Transit
By Solution
– Access control Solution
– Security and Surveillance Solution
– Parking Fee & Revenue Management Solution
– Parking Reservation Management Solution
– Permit Management Solution
– Valet Parking Management Solution
– Parking Guidance
– Slot Management Solution
– Others
By Component
– Software
– Services
– Devices
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Skidata
– Skyline Parking AG
– Amano Corporation
– Cubic Corporation
– IBM Corporation
– Kapsch TrafficCom
– Siemens AG
– Swarco Corporation
– T2 Systems
– CityLift
– Dayang Parking Co. Ltd.
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
