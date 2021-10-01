WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Pemphigus Vulgaris 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2023”.

Pemphigus Vulgaris Industry 2019

Description:-

A pemphigus vulgaris is a type of autoimmune disease in which the antibodies produced against the bacteria attack the normal cells and causes skin problems. Pemphigus vulgaris equally affects man and woman but middle and old age people are more prone to develop this condition. The major factors responsible for influencing the market growth are the increasing prevalence of pemphigus vulgaris, rising bacterial and viral infection, increasing geriatric population, and growing financial support by several private and public organizations for the research of chronic skin diseases. According to the International Pemphigus & Pemphigoid Foundation, it was predicted that approximately 40,000 to 50,000 people across the world and 2,500 people in the US had pemphigus disorder in 2017. On the other hand, factors such as high cost related to treatment, unfavorable reimbursement situation, and lack of awareness are expected to restrain the market growth.

The global pemphigus vulgaris market has been segmented based on treatment, route of administration, end user, and region.

Based on treatment, the market has been segmented into corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, biological therapies, and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy.

Based on route of administration, the market has been segmented into intravenous, subcutaneous, and oral.

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, specialty dermatology clinics, and research and academic laboratories.

The global pemphigus vulgaris market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2027.

Key Players

Almirall, S.A, Argenx SE, Biogen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Syntimmune, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Principia Biopharma, and others.

Study Objectives

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global pemphigus vulgaris market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the pemphigus vulgaris market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by product, type, end user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global pemphigus vulgaris market

Target Audience

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Hospitals & clinics

• Academic research institutes

• Government institutes

