Polymer Binders Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2023

Polymer Binders Market: Information by Form (Liquid, Powder, High Solids, Others), Type (Acrylic, Latex, Vinyl Acetate, PU, PE, Others), Application (Paints & Coatings, Construction, Textiles & Carpets, Paper & Boards), Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Overview

Binder or a binding agent is a material that holds different materials together in order to provide a strong cohesion or adhesion to the whole structure. The binders commonly occur in a solid or liquid state which undergoes a chemical process to be used as a binding agent. The polymeric binders are both waterborne and solvent borne depending upon the type of solvent used. The important physical properties conferred by the polymer binders to the substrate are the excellent binding, high strength and durability, and relative inertness towards various chemicals. In the market, polymer binders mainly occur in the form of liquid, powder and high solids. The major applications of the polymer binders are paints & coatings, construction, textiles & carpets, paper & boards, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Competitive Analysis

BASF SE

Wacker Chemie AG

Celanese Corporation

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Chemrez Technologies

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Visen Industries Limited

shandong hearst building materials

Toagosei Co., Ltd

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the five regions studied for the global polymer binders market. Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global polymer binders market and is projected to be the fastest growing region during the review period. The primary factors favoring growth of the market in this region are the rapid industrialization, urbanization and technological advancements in the industrial sector. In addition, continuously growing construction activities in the developing economies such as India, Myanmar, Malaysia and Thailand, in this region are likely fuel demand for the product in the following years. Moreover, rapid growth of the automotive industry is anticipated to be the key factors driving the regional market growth in the coming years.

North America and Europe are the other substantial markets for polymer binders. The growing demand for polymer binders in the well-established automotive industry and reconstruction activities in these regions is expected to drive the regional market growth during the review period. Lastly, the market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are projected to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period owing to the high growth potential and investment opportunities in this region.

Market Segmentation

The Global Polymer Binders Market has been segmented on the basis of form, type, application, and region.

Based on form, the global polymer binders market has been segregated into liquid, powder, high solids, and others.

By type, the market has been categorized into acrylic, latex, vinyl acetate, polyurethane (PU), polyester (PE), and others.

On the basis of application, the market has been divided into paints & coatings, construction, textiles & carpets, paper & boards, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

The global polymer binders market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audiences:

Polymer Binders manufacturers

Traders and distributors of polymer binders

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Factor Analysis