Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends To 2027 With New Principle And Updated Strategies Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Company, Iba Group, Lantheus Medical Imaging

Radiopharmaceuticals, or medicinal radiocompounds or nuclear medicines, are a group of pharmaceutical drugs which have radioactivity. These nuclear medicines can be used for diagnostic as well as therapeutic applications. Radiopharmaceuticals emit radiation themselves, which is different from contrast media which absorb or alter external electromagnetism or ultrasound. Radiopharmacology is the branch of pharmacology that specializes in these radiocompounds. The main group of these compounds are the radiotracers used to diagnose dysfunction in body tissues. While not all medical isotopes are radioactive, radiopharmaceuticals are the oldest and still most common such drugs.

Radiopharmaceuticals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such increasing incidence and prevalence of target conditions, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatment and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99 in the market during the forecast period. However short life of the radiopharmaceuticals is hampering the market growth.

“Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of radiopharmaceuticals market with detailed market segmentation by applications, end user and geography. The global radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading radiopharmaceuticals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of applications and end user and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented as diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. On the basis of end user, the global radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented into, hospitals and diagnostic centers.

